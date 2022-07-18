The Chainsmokers to perform at the edge of space

File - The Chainsmokers arrive at the day one of Maxim Big Game Weekend on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. One of The Chainsmokers' latest hits is "High" and they're hoping to live up to their lyrics. The hit-making duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)