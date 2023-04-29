Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks

FILE - Comedian Roy Wood Jr. poses for photographers as he arrives to the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Wood will headline this year's White House Correspondents Dinner on April 29. He plays a reporter on "The Daily Show," the long-running Comedy Central program that blends comedy and news. The show's former host, Trevor Noah, spoke at last year's dinner. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)