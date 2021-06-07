Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations

Workers prepare the bronze of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)