Maryland's highest court to hear appeals in case chronicled by 'Serial' podcast

FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Supreme Court of Maryland announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that it will hear appeals from Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison. The court also said it will hear appeals from the victim's family. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)