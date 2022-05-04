Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for fatal stabbing

FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after he was arrested on a murder charge. Rapper Kidd Creole has been sentenced on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death on a New York City street. He was found guilty of manslaughter last month for fatally stabbing John Jolly with a steak knife in midtown Manhattan in August 2017. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)