After 2-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, Jazz Fest returns

Fans cheer at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, May 2, 2019. After a two-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns this spring with headliners The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, Nelly and Willie Nelson. Festival organizers announced the lineup for the festival Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)