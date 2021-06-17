Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86

FILE - The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3, 1993 in the suit trial brought by psychoanalyst Jeffrey Masson, who claims he was misquoted and libeled in a 1983 magazine article. Malcolm, the inquisitive and boldly subjective author and reporter known for her challenging critiques of everything from murder cases and art to journalism itself, has died. She was 86. Malcolm's death was confirmed Thursday by a spokesperson for The New Yorker, where Malcolm was a longtime staff writer. (AP Photo/George Nikitin, File)