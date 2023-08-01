'Little Mosque on the Prairie' creator among finalists for Leacock Medal for Humour

The creator of the CBC hit series "Little Mosque on the Prairie" is among the finalists for this year's Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.
Zarqa Nawaz's novel "Jameela Green Ruins Everything," published by Simon and Schuster, in on the short list for the $25,000award.
The other two finalists are Wayne Johnston's "Jennie's Boy," from Alfred A. Knopf Canada, and Susan Juby's "Mindful of Murder," from HarperCollins Publishers.
Nawaz's satirical novel is about a Muslim woman who becomes involved in a plot to infiltrate a terrorist organization, Johnston's memoir tells the story of his Newfoundland childhood, and Juby's book is described as a comedic murder mystery.
Stephen Leacock Associates President Michael Hill says in a news release that all three finalists — selected from 71 entries — "perfectly" meet the judging criteria for humorous books that are written with style and depth.
The winner will be announced on Sept. 16 at a gala dinner in Severn, Ont., located about 165 kilometres north of Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023