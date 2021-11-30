Families turn down Travis Scott offer to pay for funerals

FILE - This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Ezra is the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival. Several families of the 10 people who died from injuries in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival, including the Blount family, have turned down an offer by headliner Travis Scott to pay for their loved ones’ funeral costs. (Courtesy of Taylor Blount via AP)