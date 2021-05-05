Meghan wins remainder of copyright claim against UK tabloid

FILE - In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Albert Hall in London, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Wednesday May 5, 2021, won her remaining copyright claim against a British tabloid publisher over the publication of a personal letter she wrote to her estranged father. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP, File)