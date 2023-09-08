Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

FILE - Zach Bryan arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma. According to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Bryan wrote that he had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday night and said some things that were out of line because he was frustrated. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)