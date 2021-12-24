Judge upholds ruling against NYT over Project Veritas memos

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building May 6, 2021, in New York. A New York judge has upheld an order preventing the Times from publishing documents between conservative group Project Veritas and its lawyer and ruled that the newspaper must immediately relinquish confidential legal memos it obtained. The decision Thursday, Dec. 23, by State Supreme Court Justice Charles D. Wood in Westchester County, released Friday, comes in a defamation lawsuit Project Veritas filed against the Times in 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)