Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 1953 file photo, Jane Powell, left, Fred Astaire, center and Greer Garson pose for a photo in Los Angeles. Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was 92. (AP Photo/Ellis Bosworth, File)