Chasing Horse charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case

FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances with Wolves" actor has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The new charges come months after Chasing Horse was arrested by Las Vegas police and indicted in a sweeping sexual abuse case accusing him of crimes spanning two decades, multiple states and two countries. He now faces criminal sexual assault charges in at least five jurisdictions. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)