Beyond "In the Heights," colorism persists, rarely addressed

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 file photo, Executive music producer Alex Lacamoire attends the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In the Heights" at the United Palace theater in New York. Every year, Hollywood inevitably comes under criticism for its lack of racial diversity. It happened again with “In the Heights,” a big-budget film based on the musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which was called out this week for its dearth of dark-skinned, Black Latinos in leading roles. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)