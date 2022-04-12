Psaki rumors, Mulvaney hire at CBS News trouble journalists

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on March 9, 2022, left, and then White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney addresses the media at the White House on Oct. 17, 2019. The hiring of non-journalists as contributors to television news organizations isn't new. Far less common is seeing pushback from the journalists working there, as has happened recently at CBS and NBC News. CBS is hiring Mulvaney, a former Trump administration official and MSNBC is in discussions to hire Psaki when her time in the Biden administration is through. (AP Photo)