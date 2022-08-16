Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of 'Das Boot,' dies

FILE - Actor Brad Pitt, left, and German director Wolfgang Petersen appear at the world premiere of the film "Troy" in Berlin, Germany, on May 9, 2004. Petersen, the German filmmaker whose WWII submarine epic “Das Boot” propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career, died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 81. (AP Photo/Jan Bauer, File)