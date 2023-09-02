Carlo Chatrian to step down as artistic director of the Berlin film festival

FILE - Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of the International Berlin Film Festival, briefs the media during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The artistic director of the Berlin International Film Festival, Carlo Chatrian, said on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 that he will step down next year after Germany's culture minister announced a new management structure for the event. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)