Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

Italian ballet dancer Carla Fracci poses as she attends the presentation of the 'Stradivari Festival' in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Carla Fracci, an Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina who formed a memorable partnership with Rudolf Nureyev, has died at her home in Milan. She was 84. The La Scala theater announced her death Thursday with “great sadness,” without giving a cause. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)