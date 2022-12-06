38 women accuse James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest "The Gambler" in Los Angeles Mo More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)