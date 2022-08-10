Houshang Ebtehaj, prominent Iranian poet, dies at 94

In this July 2005 photo provided by Iranian Students' News Agency, ISNA, Iranian poet Houshang Ebtehaj speaks in an interview, in Tehran, Iran. Ebtehaj, a distinguished Iranian poet whose small but influential body of work made him a major figure in his own country and in world literature, died on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Cologne, Germany. (Morteza Farajabadi, ISNA via AP)