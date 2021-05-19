US writer, feminist Gloria Steinem wins major Spanish prize

FILE - Gloria Steinem at the 2019 Women's Media Awards in New York in this Oct. 22, 2019 file photo show. Steinem has won the Princess of Asturias Awards' annual prize for communication and humanities. It praised 87-year-old Steinem’s long career in journalism, her bestselling books and her dedication to feminism since the 1960s. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)