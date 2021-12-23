New Year's Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd

FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Revelers will still ring in the new year in New York's Times Square next week, there just won't be as many of them as usual under new restrictions announced Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, as the city grapples with a spike in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)