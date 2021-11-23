Aucoin's 'Eurydice,' modern retelling of myth, opens at Met

Erin Morley as Eurydice, from left, Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and Jakub Józef Orliński as Orpheus's Double appear during a performance of Matthew Aucoin's "Eurydice" at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Aucoin’s “Eurydice" opens at the Metropolitan Opera on Tuesday night in the first seven performances running through Dec. 16 (Marty Sohl/Met Opera via AP)