Judge Judy funds scholarships at NY law school she attended

FILE - Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. on May 5, 2019. Sheindlin has given a $5 million donation to New York Law School, where she, her daughter and granddaughter have attended. The donation will fund full tuition and books for 10 women a year, along with a summer employment fellowship after their first year, the school said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)