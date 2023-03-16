Vatican unveils new ethnographic display of Rwanda screens

FILE - Pope Francis dons a headdress that was gifted to him during a visit with Indigenous peoples at Maskwaci, the former Ermineskin Residential School, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Maskwacis, Alberta. The Vatican Museums officially reopened its African and American ethnographic collections Thursday, March 16, 2023, by showcasing intricately restored Rwandan raffia screens that were sent by Catholic missionaries to the Vatican for a 1925 exhibit. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)