Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter

File-This April 25, 2021, file photo shows Diane Warren arriving at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles. Warren stepped in Thursday, June 24, 2021, to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb. The Grammy-winning artist contacted the city of Pico Rivera to arrange to have the cow sent to the Farm Sanctuary north of Los Angeles, Warren and City Manager Steve Carmona said. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool, File)