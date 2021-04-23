Appeals court sides with Dr. Luke on an issue in Kesha clash

FILE - In this April 23, 2014, file photo, Lukasz Gottwald, also know as Dr. Luke, arrives at the 31st Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards, in Los Angeles. An appellate court ruled for music producer Dr. Luke Thursday, April 22, 2021, on an important legal question in his defamation suit against pop star Kesha, concluding that the Grammy-nominated hitmaker isn't a public figure in the eyes of the law. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)