"Don't Look Up" director McKay gives to climate activists

FILE - Adam McKay, left, director of the film "Don't Look Up," joins members of the Youth Climate Los Angeles coalition and others protesting climate change outside City National Bank in Los Angeles, Friday, March 18, 2022. On Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022, McKay announced a $4 million donation to the Climate Emergency Fund, an organization dedicated to getting money into the hands of activists engaged in disruptive, nonviolent demonstrations urging swifter action on climate change. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)