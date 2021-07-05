'Voice' stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. “The Voice” coaches Stefani and Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma. Images were posted Monday, July 5, 2021, of their wedding. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)