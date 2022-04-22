Kris Jenner says Blac Chyna tried to murder her son in 2016

FILE - Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Kris and Kylie Jenner, along with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom as prospective jurors aired their feelings about the famous family and the four women, all defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian's former fiancée Blac Chyna. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)