Josephine Baker is 1st Black woman given Paris burial honor

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, March 31, 2020, a bus drives to the Pantheon in Paris. The remains of American-born singer and dancer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday Aug. 22, 2021, that French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to bestow the honor. Josephine Baker is a World War II hero in France and will be the first Black woman to get the country’s highest honor. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)