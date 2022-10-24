Liverpool Philharmonic conductor Libor Pešek dies at 89

FILE - Czech conductor Libor Pesek conducts during a concert with Czech National Symphony Orchestra in Municipal House, Prague, Czech Republic, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Pesek, a Czech classical music conductor known for leading the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic for a decade has died. Pešek died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at age of 89, says Jan Hasenöhrl, the director of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra where Pesek was a chief conductor till 2019. (Michal Dolezal/CTK via AP, File)