Indigenous filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins

Kelvin Redvers, left, is seen being ejected by a security guard, right, from the Cannes red carpet, in Cannes, France, in a May 22, 2022, handout photo. Redvers, a Dene filmmaker, says he was turned away from a Cannes Film Festival red carpet for wearing moccasins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kelvin Redvers, *MANDATORY CREDIT*