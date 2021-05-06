Rapper G Herbo charged with lying to federal investigators

FILE — This June 11, 2019 file photo, Chicago rapper G Herbo throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals in Chicago. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday, May 5, 2019 that the Chicago native, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, was charged with lying to federal investigators. In December, the 25-year-old G Herbo was among six people, including his promoter, indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)