Bill Cosby's civil trial accuser says he molested her at 16

FILE - Judy Huth appears at a news conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division station in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2014. Eleven months after he was freed from prison, 85-year-old Bill Cosby will again be the defendant in a sexual assault proceeding, this time a civil case in California. Judy Huth, who is now 64, alleges that in 1975 when she was 16, Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney, File)