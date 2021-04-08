New film follows 2 zombie moviemakers with Down syndrome

FILE - In this July 12, 2016, file photo, Sam Suchmann, left, and Mattie Zufelt pose with ghoulish figures at Sam's home in Providence, R.I. The two young men who caused a sensation four years ago when they created their own gory zombie movie are back, this time in a documentary championed by a Hollywood luminary that chronicles their tenacious, years-long effort to see their silver screen dream come to fruition. "Sam & Mattie Make a Zombie Movie," was released Tuesday, April 6, 2021, on Apple TV. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)