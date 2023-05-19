Famed R&B group The Spinners donate performance outfits to Motown Museum in Detroit

From left; Spinners members Ronnie Moss, Henry Fambrough, seated, and Jessie Peck look towards G.C. Cameron as he sings one of the group's songs inside Studio A at the Motown Museum, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Detroit. The museum welcomed the iconic soul group where group members donated uniforms and other memorabilia from their Motown days. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)