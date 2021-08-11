Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93

British director and producer Alfred Hitchcock appears with his eldest granddaughter, six-year old Mary O'Connell, who makes her acting debut on Sept. 24, 1959, when she appears with her mother, actress Pat Hitchcock, right, in an episode of the famed "Alfred Hitchcock presents" television series in America. The only child of Alfred Hitchcock has died. Pat Hitchcock, who made a memorable appearance in her father's "Strangers on a Train," was 93. (AP Photo)