Oz gets Walk of Fame star as rival says he's too 'Hollywood'

FILE - Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, best-known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show," speaks during a town hall campaign event at Arcaro and Genell in Old Forge, Pa., in this file photo from Jan. 19, 2022. Oz will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony Friday, Feb. 11, just as he's being attacked 2,000 miles away in a rival's TV ad saying he's to "Hollywood." (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)