'Rocks,' 'Nomadland' lead race for COVID-curbed BAFTA awards

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 2 2020 file photo, Hugh Grant poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London. British teen drama “Rocks” and American gig-economy Western “Nomadland” lead the race for the British Academy Film Awards. The BAFTAs are being handed out Sunday, April 11, 2021 in a pandemic-curbed ceremony. Presenters including Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will announce the prizes from the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall, but winners will accept remotely during the televised ceremony. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, file)