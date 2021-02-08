Album sales surge for Morgan Wallen after racist comment

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Wallen fans are buying up his latest album after he appeared on a video shouting a racial slur. Wallen's sophomore record, "Dangerous: The Double Album" retains its top spot for a fourth week on Billboard's all-genre albums chart.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)