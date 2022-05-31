Long in queen's shadow, Charles takes greater public role

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles rides in a carriage to Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding for Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge in London Friday, April, 29, 2011. After spending much of his adult life in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has taken on a greater public role in recent years, increasingly standing in for his mother in her twilight years. In May, he presided over the state opening of Parliament, the most public symbol of the monarch’s role as head of state. (AP Photo/Bogdan Maran, File)