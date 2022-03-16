TORONTO - Geddy Lee is putting down his bass guitar for a guest role on "Murdoch Mysteries."
The former Rush band member will make another case for his occasional acting career with a bit part on an episode of the detective series set to air Monday on CBC and stream on CBC Gem.
The storyline follows the mystery of a murdered blues saxophonist whose death was seemingly foretold in vivid detail through the lyrics of a song.
Lee is part of a subplot, playing a carriage driver who's transporting lead character William Murdoch and his pregnant wife.
The musician's appearance adds to his growing number of cameos and small roles on hit TV series, including "Chicago Fire," "How I Met Your Mother," and the Hollywood comedy "I Love You, Man," where he starred alongside Rush bandmates Alex Lifeson and the late Neil Peart as themselves.
In a promotional clip, Lee explained he first entertained the "Murdoch Mysteries" role while mingling with star Yannick Bisson and his wife at a fundraiser.
"We just got chatting through the course of the evening and he said, 'Why don't you come and hang out with us one day?' And I said, 'Sure sounds like fun.' And here I am," he said.
"I have to use some sort of modest acting skill to fit into the already well-established 'Murdoch Mysteries' scenario," he added with a laugh.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.