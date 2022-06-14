Apple, MLS announce 10-year streaming partnership

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the leagues 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Feb. 26, 2020. Apple's foray into live sports took a big step forward Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Apple and Major League Soccer have announced a 10-year partnership on a streaming service that will allow fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)