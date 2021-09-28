Latin Grammys: Camilo is top contender with 10 nominations

FILE - Camilo performs for Premio Lo Nuestro on Feb. 14, 2021, in Miami. Camilo earned the most Latin Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, garnering ten, including ones for song of the year and record of the year, for “Vida de Rico”, and album of the year for “Mis Manos” (My hands.) The 22nd Latin Grammy Awards will be held on Nov. 18. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol, File)