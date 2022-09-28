Katie Couric says she's been treated for breast cancer

FILE - Katie Couric appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Couric said Wednesday that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, and underwent surgery and radiation treatment this summer to treat the tumor. Couric announced her diagnosis in an essay on her website, saying she hoped it would encourage other women to be tested. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)