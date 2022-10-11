US museums return African bronzes stolen in 19th century

A bronze sculpture called the "Head of a King" or "Oba," probably from the 1700s, rests in front of a white background, Dec. 13, 2004, in Providence, R.I. The bronze sculpture, one the Benin Bronzes, of a West African king, had been in the collection of Rhode Island School of Design Museum for more than 70 years. The sculpture was among 31 culturally precious objects that were looted by the British in the late 19th century and were returned to the Nigerian government, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Erik Gould/RISD Museum via AP)