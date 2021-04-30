'Plus-size' boy band in China seeks to inspire fans

Otter, a member of the Chinese music group Produce Pandas, reacts while watching other group members practice dance choreography during rehearsals in Beijing, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Produce Pandas proudly call themselves "the first plus-sized boy band in China." That's a radical departure from the industry standard set by Korean super groups such as BTS, whose lanky young members are sometimes referred to in China as "little fresh meat." (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)