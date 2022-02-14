Dr. Deborah Birx, COVID adviser under Trump, has a book deal

FILE - White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx holds her face mask as she speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in Washington on July 8, 2020. Birx has a memoir coming out this spring titled “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of The Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late." It will center on her contentious time as White House coronavirus task force coordinator in the administration of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)